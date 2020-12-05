Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government-owned entities of SSGCL and NTDC have linked the signing of Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with KE to the clearance of their outstanding dues of Rs 253 billion, it is learnt reliably here.

The SSGCL wants KE to guarantee the payment of Rs 103 billion prior to the GSA while NTDC also needs clearance of it Rs 150 billion dues, the official source said.

A meeting is due next week between the federal government and KE officials to resolve the issue of GSA and PPA, said the source.

Regarding the SSGCL dues, the source said that first of all the gas claim is contentious as it involves around Rs 90 billion compound interest while the principal amount is only around Rs 13 billion.

It is worth to mention here that in October 2020 Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and K-Electric (K-E) had signed heads of agreement for the supply of 150 MMCFD RLNG to 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Station III (BQPS-III) power plant. The agreement was supposed to be followed by a gas supply agreement in December or January. Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) will supply up to 150 MMCFD RLNG to these power plants. PLL to use SSGCL network for the supply of gas to KE but the gas company has linked the supply of gas with the clearance of outstanding dues.

The BQPS-III power plant will have 2 units. PLL will supply up to 150 MMCFD RLNG to these power plants. According the details provided by the KE, BQPSIII, a hi tech and state 900MW Combined Cycle Power Plant is in execution phase, located inside Bin Qasim Power Complex near Port Qasim Karachi. The plant will be on dual fuel, which may be fired on Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) and HSD as well. The power plant will also improve overall fleet efficiency, availability & reliability. The complex Gross efficiency is 59% on LHV, the K-E said.

Similarly the Federal government has offered to provide increase power supply to KE from the national grid to 1400 MW. In 2021 the NTDC will provide 450 MW electricity to KE. However despite the undertaking from the Federal government NTDC has so far failed to ink Power Purchase Agreement with KE. According the source NTDC has linked the PPA agreement with the clearance of its outstanding dues of around Rs 150 billion.

Both the GSA and PPA need to be signed as soon as possible otherwise Karachiites will have to face severe load shedding during next summer, said the source.