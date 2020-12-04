Share:

Recent American elections have shown the power of democracy. The world has never before watched with such concern as Trump went down and Biden soared to victory. The American elections should motivate Pakistanis to strengthen their democracy instead of doubting it. The problem of Pakistan is in the rotation of power with a few ruling elites. Our rulers have always pushed their governments on the shoulders of certain political families in every part of the country. Resultantly, democracy is caught in the quagmire of the influential.

In short, only a strong political will by a true Pakistani leader will break the musical chairs democracy which we all anxiously look forward to.

UMAIR ASLAM MUHAMMADI,

Sukkur.