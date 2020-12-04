Share:

The coronavirus has firmly gripped more than 2 million people worldwide and 3,000,000 have perished. Uncertainty reigns supreme all over, God knows what devastations will the future unfold. The biggest challenge facing the world right now is the economic degradation. All over the world small businesses and companies are going bankrupt. In Europe the number of the unemployed has reached 1 million, in spite of the fact that Europe has set aside a budget of 100 billion Euros to counter this exact situation. In England 2 million people have lost their jobs.

On the other hand, if we look at the US we see that more than 5 million people lost their jobs due the economic fallout of corona and more than 74000 people lost their lives, which is the highest number of deaths in the world. In light of these devastations, different expert opinions and analysis are surfacing. Recently, a Cambridge University professor Sir David Speckle Halter has said that the reported figures of deaths resulting from coronavirus are far less than the actual number. Evan Doil, the medical director of British Public Healthcare says that different countries estimate the deaths from viruses differently and that is why it is difficult to estimate these numbers globally.

According to another research, those countries that adopted extensive testing right from the start have been able to check the spread but England was in two minds about adopting this formula as well; as compared to Italy, the number of patients as well as deaths increased tenfold. In spite of having the ability to carry out 100000 tests per day, even now the number of people tested per day is very low than its capability. Apart from this, the government also failed to provide protective kits to the health workers. In contrast those countries that took timely decisions including Germany and Korea, largely adopted all these preventive measures and as a result their death rate has remained relatively low. Italy also opted for lockdown a little later but they carried out test drives but they made the same mistake as the British government and increased testing only when the pandemic had spread up to a dangerous level. In the present scenario, the big powers seem apprehensive about the future and they have no idea which way the chips will fall.

After taking into account expert opinions, the question now arises, whether the coronavirus cases are being accurately recorded in Europe and other countries or not? Are testing kits giving results? It can’t be denied that the deaths are registered properly in the hospitals but in contrast, the deaths occurring in care homes can’t be accurately assessed.

The countries where lockdown has ended or has been relaxed, need to be extra careful because the scientists are in agreement that if there is a third wave of coronavirus it is going to be deadlier than the first and second wave and as a result the deaths could exceed millions in every country. Now, Oxford University’s vaccine will recuse the situation but may take longer than a year to reach every individual around the world. In Pakistan, especially the public should be made aware of the impact of abusing smart lockdown and its possible effects so that they don’t make any mistakes and Pakistan can emerge as a safe country.