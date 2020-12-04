Share:

LAHORE -Diamond Paint Industries Pvt. Ltd. organised an event the other day to celebrate their becoming Pakistan’s No.1 paint company. The event took place at one of Lahore’s premier five-star hotels.

While addressing the audience, CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed stated that his father, Mir Allauddin, with the grace of Allah Almighty, laid the foundations for Diamond Paints almost four decades ago.

Since its inception, the organization has developed a wide range of products which include industrial, decorative, powder coatings, automotive paints, road marking and heavy duty coatings.

Diamond Paints has become the No. 1 paint company in Pakistan with the trust of the nation and the efforts of the company. He further stated: “We are thankful to our business partners, customers and stakeholders who are a part of our family and without whom this dream would have been impossible to achieve.” During the event, a new promotional advertisement for Diamond Paints themed ‘Shukriya Pakistan’ was unveiled.