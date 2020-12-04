Share:

The world observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday, which spreads awareness about the need to make this world a more equal, humane and inclusive place for differently-abled persons. Pakistan’s government also commemorated the day, holding several events across the country. Most notably, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced special benefits for differently-abled people, stating on Twitter that under the government’s new Ehsaas Kafalat Policy, special persons would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2000.

While the gesture of reaching out to differently-abled people is appreciated, since there is a general lack of awareness in the country about disability rights, this action on its own is likely to have little impact. Small amounts of cash disbursements may play some part in softening the harsh effects of the pandemic for families but it is difficult to see how it will change how differently-abled people are treated, perceived or taken opportunities away from. What is needed instead is to make the country more accessible to differently-abled people—this means subsidising prosthetics, hearing aids, wheelchairs and other equipment which allow them to make their way in the country easier. There is a dire need to improve schools and working opportunities for the differently-abled. Other than an increase in quotas, there needs to be special schooling to teach utilisable skills and workplaces which can adapt to different needs.

A mountain of work needs to be done in the field of disability rights—currently, half of the workplaces and even roads are not physically accessible. To amend this, the government needs to look at more developed countries who are far ahead in their approach—quotas and cash disbursements will do little when the system is not built at all to be inclusive.