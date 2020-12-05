Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that citizens should not be called in police offices or police stations without summons. He said that a software for digital monitoring of people, called in the police stations or offices, should be prepared by January 2021.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday. During the meeting, development and monitoring projects were discussed.

The IGP said that in case of calling to police stations or offices by phone, the investigating officer must register the summons in Register 5/A.

All the police stations of Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan districts were discussed in detail about making them special initiative police stations.

He directed the Central Police Offices (CPOs) and District Police Offices (DPOs) of these districts to prepare a viable development plan and send it to him within a week.

He said that a software for digital attendance of officers and personnel in all districts of the province should be developed and launched by January 2021 under which electronic attendance system in all police stations and police offices should be activated. At all RPOs, DPOs, SPs, Circle Officers and SHOs offices, the attendance should be based on the dashboard system on which the number of attendees, absentees, medical leave, overseas leave and personnel on security duty should be displayed.

He said that a new licensing centre should be set up at Issa Khel, Mianwali along with a service centre for the convenience of the citizens so that citizens could face minimum hurdle in obtaining the licence.

The IGP Punjab said that the new vehicles received by the force should have mobile wireless sets, bar lights, android tablet facility, while the android tablet must be integrated with anti-vehicle car lifting system, criminal record management system and Pukaar 15 alert.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha briefed the IGP Punjab about completion and results of various projects initiated to improve service delivery and general policing.

Issuing orders about ensuring effective monitoring of Complaint Management System, Police Service Centres and Special Initiative Police Stations for timely redress of public grievances and to ensure that every application received in these offices was responded within the stipulated timeline, as per the given Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said that steps should be taken for upgradation of other service delivery projects including police service centres for convenience of citizens and the usefulness of the projects in the light of feedback received from senior officers.