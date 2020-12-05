Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik passed away on Friday due to the novel coronavirus. Official sources said Arshad Malik had developed coronavirus symptoms and eventually tested positive. He died at a private hospital in Rawalpindi where he was under treatment for the last one week. The accountability judge, who announced the verdict against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was dismissed from service over misconduct on July 3.