Our past governments have ignored the plight of people with disabilities. No practical steps have been taken by the authorities to create an inclusive environment for these people who are still at the receiving end of the discriminatory attitude of our society. 3rd December marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. Pledge of our government for disabled persons is not suitable, because many talented people are deprived of well-paying jobs because employers are not willing to accommodate them.

Why don’t the authorities take notice of this hurtful and unfair attitude? Inaccessible public infrastructure is a major barrier for people with disabilities. Our present government should increase the disability quota and needs to take adequate and good steps to create a better system where everyone has access to opportunities.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.