Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 35 year old Israeli actress has signed on to star in the new spy thriller Heart of Stone, which is being eyed to launch a new franchise. The reported eight-figure deal she has signed for the film puts her among the top tier of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. While no story details were unveiled, the project is said to put a female spin on the spy genre in the same vein as the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises. The project hails from David Ellison’s Skydance Productions, which is no stranger to the spy game, having produced and financed the last three Mission: Impossible movies. They also produced the Amazon Studios spy series Jack Ryan and the Jack Reacher franchise starring Tom Cruise as well.