BAHAWALPUR - District Police Bahawalpur has nabbed a gang involved in auto theft on the directions of Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal.

As many as 10 cars worth around Rs 10m were recovered from the gang. The recovered cars were handed over to their owners by Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal in a ceremony at Police Lines here today. Additional IG South Punjab speaking on the occasion told that police was vigilant in protecting the lives and properties of people. He said that four members of the gang were arrested who were identified as Adeel, Bilal, Sheraz and Fayyaz. He told that the arrested culprits had confessed to lifting 16 cars. He said that South Punjab police had put a check on smuggling and other crimes by setting up pickets at various points. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was also present at the occasion.

Addl IGP calls on VC Islamia University

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal called on Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus on Friday.

He praised the quality of teaching and research at Islamia University Bahawalpur. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob apprised the visiting guest that the university had been recently emerged prominent in the world rankings and was included in the Times Higher Education ranking among 1100 top universities globally.

The Additional IG appreciated the educational services of this historic university of South Punjab and said that the university was playing a significant role in the educational, social, and economic development of the region.