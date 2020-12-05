Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Google, an internet search engine, yesterday agreed to extend its cooperation with Pakistan to tackle the menace of illicit drugs in the country.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati held a virtual meeting with Nick Bauer, Public Policy Manager at Google, to establish a strategic partnership between Google and Ministry of Narcotics Control to raise public awareness and tackle the hazard of illicit drugs.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Azam Swati stated that the problem of illicit drugs is worse than COVID-19. “Like the pandemic, it has no boundaries. It is a threat to the human kind,” the ministry quoted the minister as having said this.

The representative of Google said that social platforms can help in increasing the outreach of the ministry, while digitization can help to make the operations of the ministry more productive. He said that web and mobile applications can also help to engage the public to raise awareness and bring a change in the society.

Federal Minister Azam Swati said that in the current times, it is pivotal that technology is used to tackle the posed challenges. “The partnership will Google will complement our efforts,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of Google in the current pandemic, the minister offered to partner with Google on the fight against this evil in the society. “The ministry has limited resources, in terms of financial and human resource; this partnership will help to overcome this challenge”, he said.

The Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 stipulates three-pronged strategy including drug demand reduction, drug supply reduction and international cooperation. This partnership will encompass all the objectives of the policy and help to eradicate the drug menace from the society.

Nick Bauer said that Google has always been keen in promoting impetus of change in society. “Google will bring experts and will work with the Ministry of Narcotics Control on the common goal of saving the humanity from the threats in the society,” he said.

Bauer offered commitment and support to the federal minister in providing the technical expertise and collaboration in this challenge.

Swati reciprocated and welcomed the partnership with a hope that the partnership will help to eliminate this evil from the communities.