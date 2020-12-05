Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar reached University of Health Sciences (UHS) for immunizing anti-Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The governor along with his wife Parveen Sarwar was received by the UHS high-ups.

CanSinoBIO vaccine has been prepared by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. 

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a 10-point  agenda before the UN General Assembly on Thursday, underlining the measures the international community needs to take to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first item on his list was a request for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income and most affected countries following “cancellation of debt of least developed countries” that are no longer in a position to repay their loans.

General Assembly’s special session starting Thursday on the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies, and left tens of millions of people unemployed in countries rich and poor. 

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination program