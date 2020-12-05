Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar reached University of Health Sciences (UHS) for immunizing anti-Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The governor along with his wife Parveen Sarwar was received by the UHS high-ups.

CanSinoBIO vaccine has been prepared by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a 10-point agenda before the UN General Assembly on Thursday, underlining the measures the international community needs to take to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first item on his list was a request for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income and most affected countries following “cancellation of debt of least developed countries” that are no longer in a position to repay their loans.

General Assembly’s special session starting Thursday on the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies, and left tens of millions of people unemployed in countries rich and poor.