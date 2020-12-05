Share:

Athens-Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faced a backlash Friday over a mountain bike trip deemed to have violated the Greek government’s strict lockdown measures.

Video and photo footage emerged last weekend showing Mitsotakis and his wife in the company of motocross riders on Mount Parnitha, 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Athens.

He caused further outrage by posing with five of the men -- not one wearing a mask.

Under lockdown rules that came into force on November 7 -- and now extended until December 14 -- people are only allowed to exercise near their homes, and face fines of at least 300 euros ($359) for venturing out without a clear reason. The wearing of masks is also compulsory outdoors under regulations Mitsotakis himself announced.

In response, nearly 4,000 people have pledged to cycle at Parnitha on Saturday in a Facebook group created for the purpose.

Opposition parties have accused Mitsotakis of arrogance at a time when the government has restricted street demonstrations and arrested protesters over social distancing. “You are a government of Versailles... a government full of Louis and Marie Antoinettes,” leftist main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras told parliament, referring to the French royal family toppled by the revolution. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas this week said the lockdown afforded “greater flexibility for persons exercising, (including) cycling activities.” “The prime minister is human, he does what any Greek would do, he would never decline to be photographed and speak to anyone,” he told Skai radio.

More than 2,700 people have died of the virus, including 100 on Thursday, and over 600 people are in intensive care.

Nearly 1,900 new infections were announced Thursday.