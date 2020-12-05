Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said proposing a ten point agenda to the world to cope with COVID-19 speaks volume about the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his tweets on Friday, he said the Prime Minister in fact has proved himself as a voice of the poor by demanding in unambiguous terms establishment of five hundred billion rupees fund and cancellation of loans of the poor countries as well as recovery of plundered amount from the corrupt politicians and criminals.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister is the only world leader demanding equitable provision of vaccine to all the COVID-19 affected countries. He said the world is emulating Pakistan’s successfully strategy against the first wave of COVID-19.