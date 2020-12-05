Share:

SIALKOT - Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits including ring-leader. Police said on Friday that on the instructions of DSP (Sadar Circle) Imran Abbas, SHO Muradpur Police Station Malik Nadeem Munawar and police team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused. Police have smashed gang of dacoits--Muhammad Habib alias Bagged, Naveed Ahmed alias Needu and Rooh Ullah alias Roola including ring leader.

During interrogation 7 motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Police arrested the accused after registering separate cases against them.

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq paid a surprise visit to a Land Record Center and Sahulat Bazaar on Friday.

He talked to people and asked about facilities being provided at the center. On this occasion, the minister directed the land record center administration to resolve problems as early as possible and warned delaying tactics would not be tolerated. Expressing satisfaction over the overall situation, he said that despite the shortage of staff in the center, the work was satisfactory.

Later, the minister visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Statdium and checked prices of fruits, vegetables and essential items, including flour and sugar.