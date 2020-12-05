Share:

KARACHI-The coordination committee constituted for development of Karachi reviewed the progress of various initiatives being taken for development of the city, including cleanliness of nullahs, lifting of garbage, water supply and construction of some important roads.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his team, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M Waseem, Administrator KMC Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, MD SSWMA Zubair Channa and NED Professor Dr Adnan.

The Federal Government was represented by Asad Umar. His team-members included DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed, Corp Commander Karachi, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel and others.

The chief minister said that he had assigned the task of survey and preparation of remodeling design of three nullahs, Mahmoodabad, Gujjar and Orangi Nullah to the NED University.

The university has submitted a detailed design and remodeling plan of Mahmoodabad Nullah while the design and survey of remaining two others nullas would be completed by January 15. The CM said that remodeling design of Mahmoodabad Nullah has been submitted for approval. As far as the details of the design were concerned, he said it would affect 319 structures constructed along its embankments.

He added that Mahmoodabad Nullah was six-meter deep at Korangi and the depth kept reducing as it ran down and finally it turned to one meter at Defence upto its termination. “This is the serious problem to discharge smooth flow of water,’’ he said and added “in the proposed remodeling design these defects have been pointed to remove them.”

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the work on Mahmoodabad Nullah should be started at the earliest so that work taken in hand could be completed.

He added that the federal government has authorised NDMA to utilise Rs7 billion for various cleanliness works of the nullahs and their related assignments.

It was pointed out that the federal government has taken up the completion task of K-IV project; therefore, all the relevant documents have been handed to the centre.

The federal government has assigned its completion task to WAPDA, said Asad Umar and vowed to complete the project on priority basis.

Sindh Chief Minister pointed out that his government has initiated a 30 MGD scheme to provide water to district South. He added that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) were reluctant to give passage for the scheme; therefore, he urged federal minister to direct the PQA to clear the way so that the scheme could be completed.

Asad Umar assured the CM that the issues would be resolved. The CM said that necessary amendments were being made in the law of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) for devolving it to city level. The city of Karachi would have a separate solid waste management board to carry out cleanliness works.

Minister Local Government said that the cleanliness work would include sweeping of the roads, front door collection to Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and then to Landfill Site.

The meeting was told that the contract of cleanliness works of district Central and Korangi were being auctioned. By the end of February, the qualified private firms would be awarded contracts of cleanliness of both the districts.

The CM told the meeting that meanwhile he was launching a special drive to make the city neat and clean. He also told the meeting that he was going to launch mega projects, Malir Expressway and ICI bridge remodeling, on PPP mode. These both schemes would reshape the flow of traffic in the city.

He added that he had also released special funds to construct dilapidated roads from Gulbai to Y-junction and the main and internal roads of SITE area. The meeting decided to speed up cleanliness work of the nullas.