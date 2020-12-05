Share:

Bara - Policemen escorting polio teams in Khyber tribal district have not been paid remuneration for the last several campaigns, local sources said yesterday.

A policeman complained that despite being a rugged and difficult area where law and order is comparatively risky compared to the settled districts, the cops performing duties with polio teams were not paid timely. A policeman is supposed to receive Rs1000 a day for duty in the polio campaigns.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal confirmed to The Nation that there was an issue of payment in the tribal district. He added that they had received funds for three campaigns from the deputy commissioner’s office and the rest are awaited.

“I have formed a committee for the disbursement of the funds received and will distribute it soon,” he added.

He also said that 1040 cops performed duty to protect polio teams in Khyber district in the ongoing campaign.