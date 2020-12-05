Share:

Peshawar - While various authorities usually dump waste material at in landfill sites, a private organisation Peshawar Waste Management Company is turning waste into fertilizer.

“Our company, the first such entity in entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is turning waste into something productive. Also, it is an environment-friendly way of disposing of waste,” Haseena told The Nation.

She also appealed to the government to support the company to expand its reach and services to the entire Peshawar and other parts of the province if required.

Haseena added that unlike the Water and Sanitation Services and other organizations that dump the waste in landfill sites, her company is working to turn the waste matter into fertilizer.

She said that her company recently won first position as Clean Green Champion across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said there were 120,000 volunteers competing from across Pakistan in the contest.

She said the ceremony of Clean and Green Pakistan award was organized at the Prime Minister Secretariat to acknowledge the services of 120,000 participants. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was chief guest at the event, while senior government officials along with Prime Minister’s Special Adviser Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister for Environment Change Zartaj Gul, were also present.

“If the government supported our company, we can expand their reach to every nook and corner of the city for more effective and efficient waste management,” she said.