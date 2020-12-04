Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is an iconic pop singer known for her sweet vocals and age-defying look. And Kylie Minogue looked sensational as she slipped into a very daring thigh-split optical-illusion gown for a performance on this Jonathan Ross Show. The music legend, 52, flaunted her toned legs as she slipped into a slinky fuchsia pink satin gown, adorned with a bejewelled mesh cape for her performance. The gown revealed the star’s bronzed legs courtesy of the skirt’s splits, and with a lattice of silk snaking its way up the star’s thigh, gave the illusion Kylie had gone underwear-free. A pair of crystal studded stiletto heels boosted her petite frame. Bringing the glitz, the dress was studded with sparkling crystals, with a cape draped over the singer’s shoulders and arms. Her caramel tresses were styled in soft waves while a rich palette of make-up enhanced her pretty features.