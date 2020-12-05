Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Laborites will show a mirror to the PDM on December 13. In a statement, he stated that holding meetings in the prevailing corona situation was enmity with the masses. “Putting the lives of the people at stake is sheer impassiveness and stubbornness”, he added. He believed the opposition’s meetings will not bear any fruit nor will the nation forgive them. He said the opposition will face defeat because the looters and plunderers had no standing before PM Imran Khan. A transparent leadership like Imran Khan will move the country forward, he concluded.