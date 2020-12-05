Share:

Legendary footballer Pele currently owns a record for the most goals for one club.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is poised to break Brazil's former Brazilian football great Pele's record for goals in the La Liga tie match against Cadiz this weekend, according to the Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish nationwide daily sports newspaper.

Lionel Messi has scored 641 goals during his 16 years playing for Barcelona, in turn, Pele spent 17 years at Santos, and then played for two years at the American club Cosmos.

Pele scored 643 for the Brazilian FC Santos, a record which has stood since his move to Cosmos in 1975.

To date, the top 5 players who have scored the most goals for one club are:

Pele (Santos), 643 goals;

Messi (Barcelona), 633 goals;

Gerd Müller (Bayern), 565 goals;

Fernando Peyroteu (Sporting), 544 goals;

and Josef Bican (Slavia), 534 goals.

Earlier, it was reported that Lionel Messi will move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Messi's contract with Barcelona ends in June 2021.