KARACHI - The petroleum division on Friday removed Pakistan LNG terminal limited managing director (MD) Nadeem Nazir over irregular payments. Nadeem Nazir was sacked from his post over allegations regarding making additional payments to LNG supplies. The petroleum division has also formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations against Nadeem Nazir. The committee has already started its work as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was also chasing the issue. According to a petroleum division spokesperson, CEO of GHPL, a subsidiary company of the petroleum division, Masood Nabi will head the committee. The additional charge of LNG terminal limited MD was also given to Masood Nabi.