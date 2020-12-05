Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal has said that provincial chief ministers became dictators after the 18th amendment and there is no one to solve the provinces’ problems.

Mustafa Kamal said while talking to media that the local body government system was destroyed and stressed that his party will force Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to transfer authority to lower levels.

The PSP chief said, “Democratic martial law is imposed in the country and democratic dictatorship in the local body system. Sindh CM has become an autocrat and is not handing over power.

“Murad Ali Shah said delimitations cannot be completed. Prime Minister Imran Khan should announce municipal elections in the provinces. Provincial problems are being solved through bureaucracy."