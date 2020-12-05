Share:

HYDERABAD-The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has established a 35-bedded COVID-19 ward at its Jamshoro district hospital, located in the premises of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed on Friday that the ward consisted of a High Dependency Unit (HDU) and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to him, on Friday 6 patients from LU Hyderabad and one from Combined Military Hospital, Hyderabad, were shifted to the new ward in Jamshoro.

He said the new ward had been set up in view of the increasing numbers of the coronavirus infected people.

The total number of patients who were admitted in the COVID-19 wards of both the hospitals of LUH was 36 on Friday including 20 patients in ICU, 16 in HDU and 12 on CPAP.

2 women admitted in COVID-19 ward pass away

Two more patients admitted in the COVID-19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital breathed their last on Friday.

According to an official source, both of them suffered from chronic respiratory disease (CRD) and chronic respiratory failure (CRF) became the cause of their deaths.

The official identified one of the deceased as Ameerzadi, a 67-year old resident of Matiari district, who was admitted on December 2. She passed away around 10 am on Friday.

The other patient, 35-year old Mrs Muhammad Ali, belonged to Kotri, Jamshoro district. The patient was admitted on November 21.