Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has paid rich tribute to Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider(NH), on his 49th martyrdom anniversary, Dunya News reported.

In a message on Twitter, DG ISPR paid tribute to Maj Akram Shaheed (NH) for his supreme sacrifice. “Displaying valour against all odds, he heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy inflicting heavy losses in battle of Hilli,” DG ISPR said.

“Such exemplary courage is hallmark of defenders of motherland,” he said.

Born on 4 April 1938 in Dingha, Gujrat District, Major Akram Shaheed was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment on 13 October 1963. He participated in 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Muhammad Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armor attacks.

But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and fire power, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy.