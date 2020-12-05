Share:

FAISALABAD - A man was killed over an old enmity in Sadar Jaranwala police limits here on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place at Chak 72-GB when accused Umar with his accomplices opened firing on Hafeez, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary.

CPO Office declared smoke free zone

CPO Office Faisalabad has been declared “Smoke Free Zone.” A spokesman of Police department said on Friday that on special instructions of Health Ministry, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has declared his office as “Smoke Free Zone” and no one would be allowed for smoking inside the premises of CPO office. All the police officers as well as officials had been directed to implement on “Smoke Free Zone” step strictly and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, spokesman added.