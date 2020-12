Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and his alleged front man Tariq Mehmood in a NAB investigation. The court accepted the bail against Rs0.5 million surety bonds each and served notices to the anti-graft body for submission of comments. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on interim bail petitions of the two accused.