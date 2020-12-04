Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mariah Carey has long carried the unofficial title of Christmas queen. And the five-time Grammy winner recently recruited some fellow pop icons to help celebrate her favorite holiday. She assembled a holy trinity with fellow vocal goddesses Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for an iconic cover of her 2010 Christmas song Oh Santa!, from Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The 50-year-old dropped a music video for the collab midnight, as the special premiered on Apple TV+. She was lowered onto a platform at the center of Santa’s workshop, covered in red velvet walls and gold clock gears, as elves danced around with wrapped gifts. Carey put on a busty display in a green bustier mini dress with a plunging neckline and a waist-high leg slit and a sparkling red tartan print. Grande, 27, served a cute and festive look in a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder green velvet mini-dress, with her signature high ponytail tied in a black ribbon.