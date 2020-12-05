Share:

Lakki marwat - Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai handed over a cheque of financial assistance to the family of a martyred police official Akhir Zaman who had laid down his life in the line of duty.

Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, Bannu DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi and DPO Waseem Riaz also accompanied him.

ASI Akhir Zaman had been killed by unknown motorcyclists when he was returning to the police station after performing security duty with a polio team. The financial assistance cheque was given to his family members on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

Yousafzai along with other officials offered fateha for the deceased cop and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He paid rich tributes to the martyred police official and said that the supreme sacrifice rendered by ASI Akhir Zaman would be remembered for a long time.

The divisional commissioner said that the members of the bereaved family would get all perks and privileges under the Shuhada package.