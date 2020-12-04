Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints and Newage booked berths in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.

Phenomenal Marcos Panelo played perfect polo to steer Master Paints to an impressive 10-8 triumph in the first semifinal. Farooq Amin Sufi contributed with a brace and Raja Jalal Arslan with one goal. Barry’s though matched fire-with-fire till the end yet they couldn’t produce some match-winning strokes, thus lost the crucial match. Major contributions from Barry’s came from Hamza Mawaz Khan (4 goals) and Ernesto Trotz (4 goals).

The second semifinal proved to be a closely-contested one where Newage defeated FG Polo/Diamond Paints by 7½-6. Both the teams fought well against each other and put in their best efforts to win the match but in the end, Newage succeeded in taking a healthy lead in the third chukker and maintained their supremacy in the fourth one to win the semifinal by 7½-6.

Edward Banner Eve played key role in his team’s triumph by converting a hat-trick while he was ably assisted by teammates promising Syed Turab Rizvi (2 goals) and Syed Aun Rizvi and Alman Jalil Azam (one goal each). From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie hammered a hat-trick, Mir Shoaib Ahmed a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar a goal. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.