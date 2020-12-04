Share:

Unemployment has been a huge problem of Pakistan. Despite all capabilities, quality education and talent, the youngsters are wandering here and there due to joblessness. Unfortunately, sourceless and poor never dream of big posts because there are some elements of the system who love favouritism.

In Pakistan, getting a government job is comparable to climbing over the Mount Everest. Additionally, if you are highly recommended by the ministers then there is no issue and obstacles for getting any government job. In Sindh, if you want a job (govt job) then live like a servant and pour the water cooler of the house of aforesaid ministers.

Ministers always throw cold water to the people for a single government job of even the 4th scale. Doubtlessly, illiterates are serving in government departments with the mercy of ministers. On the other side, the deserving are serving for a private organisation at a cheap cost. Merit has been an incomplete dream for Pakistan.

ALI HASSAN NOONARI,

Sukkur.