Share:

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on official visit to Turkey, called on Commander Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, he was received by the Turkish Fleet Commander and was given comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet Command.

The Naval Chief also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both the shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.