Wheat is the most widely cultivated food crop in Pakistan. In terms of area, Pakistan is one of the top ten wheat growing countries in the world. Wheat is an important part of the diet of Pakistan’s population. The average per capita daily consumption of food in Pakistan is about 125kg. The agricultural policy also plays an important role in the Government of Pakistan’s policies. Wheat accounts for 10% of the value added to agriculture and 2.2% of GDP.

Aphid is a small light green pear-shaped worm with a double auricle (groove) in the last part of its abdomen from which it secretes a juicy liquid, which causes a black mould to grow on the wheat. The crop can usually withstand a slight or moderate attack of aphid. It has a biological control- ladybird beetles, chrysoprase, spiders, syrphid flies and parasitoids wasps greatly reduce the incidence of aphid. Ladybird beetles reduce its population by 75 per cent. Infected plants can be controlled by spraying with high-pressure water if the infestation is more than a population limit. Soap or oil can be used as a spray, the best of which can be cured with a spray of neem and canola oil.

Armyworm is also an example of an insect whose larvae are common on infected crop leaves. They are also called Lashkari (army) because they attack crops in the form of groups (Lashkar) like an army. They also occasionally become an epidemic. It can be easily controlled by parasitoids that damage larvae and eggs, or ash powder can be used if its attack is less, which can significantly reduce its attacks.

Cutworms are called thief worms because their caterpillars are nocturnal in nature and active at night and cut the stems of new wheat plants near the soil surface. Its habit is to eat less- yet it is too cutting and causes more damage. Timely irrigation and use of ash powder are beneficial in preventing their growth.

Termites are yellowish worms. Its characteristic is that it builds houses in groups. It attacks most of the crop roots in patches. It is more common in rainfed areas. Cultivation can be done by poisoning the seeds and deep ploughing reduces its colonies development.

MUHAMMAD IJAZ,

Faisalabad.