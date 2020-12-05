Share:

HYDERABAD - Noted educationist, scholar and retired professor of University of Sindh, Sayed Qalandar Shah Lakiyari, passed away due to coronavirus in Karachi’s hospital on Friday morning. He was 80. Professor Qalandar Shah Lakiyari, who served as chairman department of English Literature, university of Sindh, breathed his last at isolation ward set up at Expo Centre, Karachi where he had recently been shifted from Indus hospital Badin after his condition deteriorated. For his academic and literary services, Prof Shah was awarded Pride of Performance by president of Pakistan apart from several other awards given to him by different organisations. He also wrote many research articles about English language and literature, translated Allama Iqbal’s Persian poetry book into Sindhi and edited Oxford Elementary English - Sindhi Dictionary. Prof Likyari was born at village Ahmed Khakhar near Bulri Shah Karim town of district Tando Muhammad Khan on May 01, 1940. He was appointed as lecturer in English department of University of Sindh, Jamshoro in the year 1970 where he also served as a chairman of the department. After retirement from university employment, Prof Lakiyari had also established Qalandar Shah Institute of Education and Research (QSIER) in Hyderabad and organised lecture programmes of the renowned personalities about literature, history and languages.