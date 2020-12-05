Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Opposition parties are set to take all anti-government decisions including deliberation on moving no-confidence motions at the forum of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The Parliamentary Opposition parties under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for the last one-month, have been taking decisions about conducting anti-government public gatherings.

These Opposition parties would start deliberations related to Parliament including moving no-confidence motions at the forum of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after all their scheduled anti-government public gatherings.

“All Parliamentary Opposition parties are in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to take important decision about Parliamentary affairs,” said PML-N’s Parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, talking to The Nation.

The decisions related to Parliament affairs would also be taken at PDM’s forum about participation in the meetings called by the government or Speaker National Assembly, he said.

Parliamentary Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP-P), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Mutahida Majils-e-Amal (MMA) and BNP-Mengal are in the PDM to take any of decisions related to Parliament.

To a question about moving no-confidence motion, senior PML-N’s leader said they would definitely deliberate all the possible measures at the forum of PDM. “Joint strategy would be evolved on all the matters,” he stated.

About the Opposition parties decision to refrain from participating in the meetings called by the Speaker National Assembly, he said they have had participated in the meetings called by the Speaker but find no utility in it.

He said that there was no importance of sitting with the government to deliberate on any important national level matters.

“We have given enough chance to the present government but it failed to satisfy the Opposition with their performance,” said the PML-N’s leader, representing as Opposition leader in the National Assembly in absence of Shehbaz Sharif.

The Parliamentary Opposition parties are consecutively boycotting the meetings called by the government. They refused to attend meetings on Gilgit –Baltistan (GB elections), national security meeting and a meeting to deliberate on the Corona crisis. The opposition have also been giving a cold-shoulder on the matter of calling a session of the National Assembly with consensus.

It may be noted here that the government side is still interested to take Opposition parties into confidence in important matters but receiving no positive signs as yet.