LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties have to work consciously and not with enthusiasm.

They should have mercy on the nation. People who are not following the SOPs are in fact welcoming coronavirus. ‘Pakistan cannot afford coronavirus situation like that of June again. Ulema are playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about following coronavirus SOPs. He was talking to the media on Friday after ‘’Youm-i-Dua’’ as announced by the President Dr Arif Alvi for protection from corona.

Special prayers were offered at a gathering at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed Chaudhry, President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Qari Ismail, Khatib of Jamia Masjid of the Governor’s House, prayed for the protection from corona and for the development and security of the country.

Talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no room for negligence in the observance of coronavirus SOPs. In any case, everyone must fully implement all SOPs to prevent corona spike.

Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that there is no doubt that people in all places including shopping centers in Lahore and other cities do not seem to take corona seriously which is a very dangerous situation.

For God’s sake, the people should not be negligent about corona SOPs. Scholars are playing a historic role in raising awareness about corona. We once again appeal to the political and religious parties to take corona seriously so that the country can be saved from any major loss of life and property.

Govt will ensure safety of employees of all private limited companies

The government has taken a major decision regarding the welfare of the employees of private limited companies.

All private limited companies will be obliged to distribute 5 percent of their annual profits to the workers.

Governor Punjab also formally approved the Workers’ Participation Amendment Ordinance 2020.

According to the Ordinance approved by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, all private limited companies will be required to distribute 5 percent of the annual profit to the workers.

Out of which, after individual payments, all the remaining amount will be bound to be deposited in the Private Limited Companies Workers Welfare Funds and this amount will be given only for the welfare of the workers in the residential colonies, schools, dispensaries and various other facilities.

While Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government will ensure the safety of the employees of all private limited companies and any kind of injustice will not be tolerated and government agencies will take action against those responsible.