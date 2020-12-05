Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the Pakistan Citizen Portal connecting people to public sector departments is a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the nation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, he said, “Any citizen can take up their issue with the department concerned without visiting the offices. Imran Khan, committed to empower the masses has won the hearts of people by promoting transparency and giving them direct access for their grievance redressal.”

Shibli Faraz said the empowerment of people was an ultimate goal of Prime Minister Imran Khan and people were getting their problems resolved at their door-steps for the first time in history of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister is personally monitoring complaints’ registration and redressal mechanism,” he added.

The Information Minister noted that so far 170,000 overseas Pakistanis had registered themselves with the portal.