Pakistan has rejected concoctions based on “fake news”, in a section of Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said that such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

He said that such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. The spokesperson said by spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

He said the completely baseless allegations of so-called “foreign fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.

The spokesperson said that instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.