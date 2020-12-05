Share:

Pakistan has reported 44 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 413,191. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,303 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 180,904 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 122,293 in Punjab, 48,683 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,392 in Balochistan, 31,992 in Islamabad, 7,219 in Azad Kashmir and 4,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,137 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,991 in Sindh, 1,399 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 334 in Islamabad, 175 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pkistan has so far conducted 5,713,341 coronavirus tests and 41,115 in the last 24 hours. 352,529 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,441 patients are in critical condition.