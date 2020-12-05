Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Planning Commission of Pakistan yesterday issued authorization for the release of Rs 650 million for Pakistan-funded projects under the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Planning Commission, the amount release will be used for the payment of tuition fees of 3000 Afghan students studying in various Pakistani universities.

Pakistan had launched a relief package ‘Programme for Reconstruction & Rehabilitation of Afghanistan’ in 2001 with a pledge of grant of $100 million which was gradually enhanced over the years to $1000 million in 2016. Between 2002-2013, 14 projects were implemented in Afghanistan whereas dozens of projects worth billion of rupees are being executed in Afghanistan in a number of areas including construction of hospitals, hostel building, provision of scholarships to Afghan students and up-gradation of road.