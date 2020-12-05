Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Lahore will attract a huge crowd, claimed PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at PPP Secretariat, he said that the nation would see an unprecedented gathering of people at historic Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13.

Kaira, who has resumed political activities after recovering from COVID-19, said that party workers from across the province and people from all walks of life would come to support the opposition.

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that Sharifs and Zardari had become the sign of God’s wrath as arrogant, he said that Allah (The Almighty) disliked arrogance.

Referring to the prime minister’s recent visit to the Chaudhrys’ of Gujrat place in Lahore, PPP Punjab president said Imran Khan went to meet those whom he had been declaring as wrongdoers and plunderers of the national wealth.

He urged the prime minister to fulfil his promise of controlling price-hike and making medicines affordable for the poor. The PPP leader said that masses were asking about progress on inquiries into flour, sugar and petrol scandals and hoping for reduction in the power and gas tariffs.

He regretted that each time the prime minister took notice of items of daily use becoming costlier, prices of these items further increased.

Referring to the government’s plans to ban political gatherings, Kaira said it made no sense that while hotels, restaurants, transport, markets and shops all were open, the government was bent upon restricting political activities ‘at the behest of their selectors’.

He contended that PPP demanded that the country be governed in accordance with the constitution, and its institutions must work within the limits as laid down in the constitution. “Let the masses elect their representatives of their free will,” he asserted.

He suggested to all political parties and institutions to sit together for a dialogue so that governance could be improved in the country.

PPP Punjab president told media that the PDM leadership would decide the next line of action after Dec 13 – whether to march on Islamabad or go for another mode of protest.

He was of the view that statements being made by Imran Khan and his ‘cronies’ against the political rivals were adding fuel to the fire.