ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 579 beggars during a crackdown last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers, informed police spokesman on Friday.

A campaign was launched against beggars on orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, he said.

According to him, police had launched special campaign to curb this curse and nabbed 579 beggars during the last week, 12 cases were registered against 121 professional alm-seekers, and 458 of them were shifted to Edhi home.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and to make them a responsible citizen. He has directed all SPs to be vigilant outside mosques, imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

DIG (Operations) has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhanced checking around worship places and entry as well as exit points. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.