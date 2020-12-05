Share:

KARACHI - Police officials have arrested two university students and a rickshaw driver for allegedly supplying drugs in Karachi on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told media that two varsity students and a rickshaw driver had been arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Karachi. The raiding officials also recovered more than two kilograms of drugs from their possession, he added.

The action was carried out by the officials of Ferozabad police. The arrest of the rickshaw driver was made after he was spotted by the detained students. It emerged that the rickshaw driver used to carry drugs from Quetta to supply it to the arrested students. One of the detained students told police that he used to bring narcotics for providing it to his university mates and friends. A police investigation is underway to find out more evidence.