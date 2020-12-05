Share:

rawalpindi - As many as 37 persons including four owners of two illegal private housing societies were booked under multiple charges on account of launching a brazen armed attack on a police team when it reached premises of a private housing society at Pindh Malhu of Chontra to arrest the accused involved in a murder case, informed sources on Friday.

Of 37 culprits, six were nominated including Chauhdry Nahim Ijaz (hit man of owner of a private housing society), Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz, Asim Aziz, Tahir Aziz (owners of another illegal housing society Abdullah City), Manzoor Watto and Mustafa Watto, they said.

Police claimed raiding in the locality and arresting four culprits and seizing arms and ammunition. However, no major culprit was netted by the police so far.

According to sources, Sub Inspector (SI) Nazim Hussain Kazmi submitted a complaint with PS Chontra stating a police raiding team, on a tip-off, reached premises to arrest the culprits involved in a murder case when armed men of Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz, Asim Aziz and Manzoor Watto opened indiscriminate firing on cops.

“The police on mega-phone warned the attackers to stop firing on cops besides surrendering but nobody listened and the cops saved their lives by lying on ground,” he mentioned. He also added that Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz, Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Asim Aziz, Tahir Aziz, Manzoor Watto and Mustafa Watto are involved in providing huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition to a brigade of their security guards to grab lands of each other and also fired at police party.

“They committed crime by opening firing on police party,” he added. He pleaded police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.