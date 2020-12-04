Share:

After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Pakistan High Commissioner (HC), met in Dhaka on Thursday, lukewarm ties between the two neighbouring countries indicate a potential positive trajectory moving forward. There is no denying that there is a host of opportunities that await the partnership of Bangladesh and Pakistan. Now, it is up to the government to maintain momentum and capitalise on any and all gains.

Having made clear the respect that the Pakistani government extends to Bangladesh, the HC highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two nations for the purpose of incurring economic development within the region, along with maintaining peace and security. The sentiment was reciprocated by the premier as she promised to work towards strengthening relations.

Given the fact that her government has moved to distance itself from friendship with India after the Citizens Amendment Bill was passed, all focus can now be placed on joining Pakistan in becoming a part of the Chinese-led development across the region. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is one area that could benefit greatly from Bangladesh’s assistance. Furthermore, the rate at which commodities can be exchanged, as well as the sheer variety such a project stands to bring could usher Asian economies into a new era. Additionally, Bangladesh’s particular concentrated trade with Pakistan can also be expanded to include items beyond just textiles, fabrics or tobacco. A mutual relationship of reliance and benefit is surely worth exploring more through this avenue.

There are also other ways through which a stronger friendship with Bangladesh can be advantageous. Both countries can work towards providing international support to one another in major disputes, like Kashmir for example. This emphasis on solidarity and honouring alliances is one that can help give the region a more potent voice across the board. The possibilities are endless, all our government has to focus on now is steady progress.