Share:

LAHORE - The provincial minister of HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the government of the Punjab is committed to provide all basic facilities to women and Punjab women empowerment package by 2019 included a comprehensive policy regarding various steps taken by the government of the Punjab.

The Minister said that Government of the Punjab doing best to protect the rights of women and violence against women could be reduced by providing them with education, vocational training and social support.

He said that the Labour and Human Resource Department of Government of Punjab has started registration of domestic workers under Section 20 of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 to regularize their jobs to ensure eliminating exploitation by providing them with minimum wages, social security, vocational training, health benefits and injuries compensation etc.

He expressed these views in a seminar organized by Labour Education Foundation at a private hotel on Friday.

Khalid Mehmood, Director Labour Education Foundation, welcomed the participants and lauded steps taken by Punjab Government for the protection of women, said that empowerment and investment in women are key in breaking the cycle of discrimination and violence and in promoting and protecting the full and effective enjoyment of their human rights.

Brick kiln women workers speaking at the occasion also demanded better work environment provision at the brick kilns, especially provision of clean drinking water and washrooms for women.

They also emphasized need of better role of government departments for safeguarding women and children in this regard.

They demanded proper implementation of labour laws through proper labour inspection to end modern slavery and ending violence against women and girls.

The minister during his address said that effective legislation is being enacted in the Punjab Assembly to protect the rights of women and prevent violence against them. The Minister informed the participants that the government had expected that registration of domestic workers would regularize their jobs, in which the provincial government enjoyed ownership of the federal government since it was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of creating one million jobs in the country.

All the speakers appreciated the Punjab government for making the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 and the government should make law on home-based workers also.

Seminar attended by A large number of brick kiln women workers, social activists, civil society organizations, representatives from Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Women Development Department, Labour Department.