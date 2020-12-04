Share:

Ameer takes lead in Quaid-e-Azam Golf Championship

LAHORE- Ameer Khawaja of Sialkot surfaced as the leader with an exceptional score of net 67, five under par the end of the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship here at par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday. This championship is named after the ‘Father of the Nation’, and participating and winning in an event of esteem yields notability, prominence, recognition plus considerable commendation even from rivals who get beaten in the race for top honors. Golf playing attributes of the amateur golf players taking part in this championship are impressive and out of the 110 competitors seeking honors, 75 contestants have a handicap of nine and below. Out of Ameer’s adversaries, the forceful one is Sameer Iftikhar of Lahore Gymkhana, who ended the round with a score of net 70, and lies three strokes behind the leader Ameer. Out of the other proficient ones, Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana, Osama Nadeem of Sargodha, Ghulam Haider of Okara and Ali Nadim and Omer Farooq of Gymkhana, are bracketed at a score of net 72.

Punjab’s U-16 champions get cash awards

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab’s boys and girls athletics teams, which emerged winners in Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Peshawar, were given cash awards in a prize distribution ceremony held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed cash prizes among the young athletes who clinched 31 medals including 12 gold medals, 13 silver and six bronze medals. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present in the ceremony.

Guard Rice enter LPC Super League final

LAHORE - Guard Rice Kings qualified for the main final and Zacky Farms for subsidiary final of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday. In the first match of the day, Guard Rice Kings outsmarted Honda Chenab Colts 9-4½. Taimur Ali Malik and Ch Hassan hammered a hat-trick each while Arib Ali Malik struck two and Ahmed Bilal Riaz one. The losing side, having a half goal handicap advantage, saw Ahmed Ali Tiwana thrashing three goals and Raza Tiwana one. For the slot of subsidiary final, a two-chukker match was conducted among three teams - Zacky Farms, Remington Gladiators and National Cotton Crusaders. After a tough fight, Zacky Farms emerged as winners and earned subsidiary final slot. They first routed Remington Gladiators 4½-1 and then thrashed National Cotton Crusaders 6-½ to make way to the subsidiary final. In the third two-chukker match, Remington Gladiators outpaced National Cotton Crusaders 2-½. The final will be played on Sunday.