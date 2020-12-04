Share:

ISLAMABAD-The evolution of human vision can be traced back to the very first primates that evolved 55 million years ago, a study of a tiny mammal from Madagascar found.

The world’s smallest primate, the endangered grey mouse lemur, is no bigger than an apple and weighs in at just two ounces.

Researchers from Switzerland said that, despite their diminutive size, the endangered grey mouse lemur’s visual system is just as big as that of other primates. In fact, more than a fifth of the big-eyed mammal’s brain is dedicated to visual processing — as compared to barely three percent of the human brain.

The find highlights this brain region’s incredible preservation and importance to our daily lives — and those of our ancestors in the distant past. ‘This study also highlights the crucial importance of conserving the habitat of primate species such as the mouse lemur, particularly in the forests of Madagascar,’ said paper author and neuroscientist Daniel Huber, of the University of Geneva.