rawalpindi-A resident of Satellite Town, B Block, had a narrow escape after an armed gunmen opened fire at him while he was returning from the National Bank, Commercial Market Branch.

While sharing his tale with media on Friday, Syed Shujaa said he had to deposit Rs1 million in his uncle’s account and for that purpose he visited the bank’s branch along with his mother.

“Since it was a big amount, my mother didn’t let me go by myself,” further said Shujaa who is a businessman and son of a retired professor and former principal of a Government College Prof Masih Ahmed.

According to Shujaa, it never occurred to him that robbers might strike at him that too in broad daylight.

“When we reached the bank and I asked the bank cashier there to transfer the amount to my uncle’s account, he refused and asked me to provide the evidence if it was my amount,” said Shujaa.

The cashier’s reply was quite surprising; however, he had no choice and decided to return home.

On their return while Shujaa was negotiating a turn in the street near Haideri Chowk towards his house, two armed and masked men on motorbike were waiting for him.

They intercepted his car and one of them pointed a gun at his head through the glass window. He struck the glass window of the driving door twice but could not break it.

Shujaa said he was stunned for a moment to see two armed men pointing guns at him and his mother. When he was going to lower down the window glass, just in a flash, he heard his mother screaming out of fear.

“My mother’s cry stirred me to action and I at once put the car in the reverse gear. They were running with us and doing straight firing. It was all due to Allah’s blessing, neither my mother nor I got hurt and we succeeded in running the car out of their reach,” said Shujaa.

He took the car to a nearby friend’s automobile shop and kept pushing the horn until people gathered and he felt a bit safe. After the incident, Shujaa said, he felt threatened that they might strike back. I have been advised by friends and relatives not to pursue the case, however, I have got a case registered and the New Town Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified culprits, said Shujaa.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar told media that patrolling has been increased in the area. He said police would register a case against criminals involved in firing on the man returning from bank.