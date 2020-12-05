Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Assembly on Friday paid a glowing tribute to late Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Madad Ali who passed away due to complications caused by COVID-19 and deferred all the agenda as per tradition of the house.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented a motion to defer agenda till next sitting as it is a tradition of the provincial assembly that the very next sitting after the demise of any sitting MPA is adjourned after prayers and no agenda is taken in the sitting. All members from both sides of the aisle supported the motion while a unanimous resolution was also adopted to express grief over the demise and pay tribute to Ali.

The resolution read that “the house expresses a grief and sorrow over the demise of Jam Madad Ali and pay him rich tribute for his services for the people of Sindh.”

During the prayer (Dua) as well in the speeches on resolution, the lawmakers of all parties prayed Allah Almighty to grant highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus to their late colleague during the pandemic. Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Muhammad Hussain Khan and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of Grand Democratic Alliance and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi regarded Ali as hospitable personality. They all regarded their late colleague as one of the most humble, courteous and generous personalities.

The members also prayed for the people died recently including former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan supremo Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, Pakistan Muslim League’s Faqeer Jadam Mangrio, former accountability court’s Judge Arshad Malik, former member Sindh Assembly Adil Siddiqui, Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif, PPP’s Rashid Rabbani, mother of Siraj ul Huq and senior Journalist Abdul Quddus Faiq.

They also prayed for speedy recovery of all those suffering from the fatal coronavirus including sitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Sidra Imran.

Later, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani prorogued the session.